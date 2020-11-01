Mary Lou Zastrow

HOLMEN -- Mary Lou Zastrow, 88, of Holmen passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in the Gundersen Hospice Ward and is now in the Kingdom of her Holy Father. She was born May 29, 1932, to Henry and Loretta Kardash. She was the oldest of 13 children.

Mary met her husband, Gaylord Zastrow, while both of them worked at an assembly plant in Waukesha, Wis. They were married Nov. 11, 1961, and together they had a son, Robert Lee Zastrow. Mary really enjoyed watching Robert play baseball and was especially proud of him when he was MVP of the tri-county tournament in Burlington, Wis. She enjoyed various crafts, especially ceramics.

She is survived by her husband, Gaylord; grandson, Daniel (Ciara); daughter-in-law, Lisa' and two brothers; and a sister.

She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Lee; her parents; six sisters; and three brothers; and a son; from an earlier marriage, Michael Mahon.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N. Main St., Holmen. Father John Parr will officiate and burial will be in the Memorial Cemetery in Alma, Wis.

Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.