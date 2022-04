Mary Lou Nesbitt

LA CROSSE - Mary Lou Nesbitt, 83, of La Crosse, WI passed away peacefully on June 7, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, WI 54605.

To view her full obituary, please visit couleecremation.com.