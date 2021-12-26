Menu
Mary Katherine Schaffer
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
111 South Oak St.
La Crescent, MN

Mary Katherine (Sauer) Schaffer

HOKAH MN - Mary Katherine (Sauer) Schaffer died peacefully surrounded by her loving children on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Mary was born on February 28, 1928, to Joseph and Margaret (Hafner) Sauer.

Mary lived her entire life in Hokah, MN. Mary married Roy Schaffer on May 27, 1950. Together, they raised six children: Michael (Liz) Schaffer, Laraine (Bart) Gorman, Sandy (Al) Christman, Jean (John Oelke) Schaffer, Ed (Lori) Schaffer, and Jim (Joyce) Schaffer. Mary and Roy were further blessed with 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Mary had two brothers: Joseph (Jean) Sauer and Gerald (Carmen) Sauer; and one sister, Helen (Don) Lorenz. The Sauers were a very close family and raised their families together in a tight knit, loving, Christian environment. Mary will be remembered by all who knew her as a strong, patient, honest, and hard working woman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Roy, her siblings and their spouses, as well as Roy's parents, siblings and spouses, three sons-in-law, and one step-grandson, Matthew Johnson.

Due to increasing concerns regarding the COVID situation, the family will be holding Mary's burial and celebration of life at a later date. At this time, the family has asked that memorial donations be made to either St. Peter's Catholic School in Hokah or to Crucifixion Catholic School in La Crescent, MN. Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers of peace and comfort.
LaVonne Feuerhelm
January 28, 2022
To all the Schaffer family who were such good neighbors and friends. We send our deepest sympathy...I remember going down to your house which was only a couple houses away and Mary was usually cooking something , because it always smelled emmmm so good and a really good baker too. She run a tight ship, but she had too, with the big family her and Roy had....Us Witt's could relate....Mary and Roy were also good friends to LeRoy and Annebelle Witt, who was Dad's first cousin, so they got to visit together with all of them too. May God grant her eternal rest...Amen
Carlotta B. Callahan
Friend
December 31, 2021
Remembering Cousin Mary
My sister, Catherine, was Mary’s age. I was in grade school when they were both grown and married.
When I was eleven my family attended Roy and Mary’s wedding reception.
I remember her lovely dress, it was ballerina length. She looked beautiful.

Mary was the “grande dame” of Hafner cousins at a gathering in July 2021.
May she Rest In Peace.
Blessings to her family.
Rita Hafner Dolle

Rita Dolle
December 27, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Mary's passing.
Brenda Lynch
Friend
December 23, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you Aunt Mary. With love, The Sullivan’s
Family
December 23, 2021
God Bless you Mary. What a wonderful life and family you had. God has a special place for you.
Mary Sauer
Family
December 23, 2021
When I was a teenager, Mary was more like a sister to me. We lived nearby, and we spent a good deal of time at Schaffers' either watching TV, baby sitting or just visiting. I am so very glad we had a good visit in June. She seemed so good then, and I was just about to call her when I got the news that it wouldn't be possible. May she rest in peace! Those of us who loved her will never forget her.
Lois Wagner
Friend
December 22, 2021
