Mary Lou Smith

LA CROSSE - Auntie Mame said: "Life is a banquet, and most poor suckers are starving to death!"

Mary Lou Smith, better known to many as "MamaLou" dined well in life, feasted in fact.

She was the mother of six, but countless of her own offspring's friends counted her as a second mom, and she was happy to bring them into her brood with unsolicited motherly advice, occasional discipline, and always an open kitchen for a meal or cup of coffee.

In a time when many women wonder if they can really "have it all," MamaLou proved that yes, balancing workplace demands, a needy family, and philanthropy is not only possible, but the only way to truly live.

She and husband Wood Smith moved to La Crosse in 1960, and she immediately began to curate a circle of lifelong friends. Throughout the '60s they were active bridge players, employing babysitters so they could get a well-earned night out with adults, or, later, pressing into service eldest daughter Mandy to keep the younger siblings occupied while she and Wood hosted players.

Lou and Wood were instrumental in the early years of the La Crosse Oktoberfest. Lou served on the hospitality committee and supported Wood throughout his involvement on the Board of Directors and his eventual presidency of the organization. She later thoroughly enjoyed being the wife of the Director Emeritus which meant they could enjoy the festivities while no longer having to do the organizing work.

She was active in the American Association of University Women (A.A.U.W.) serving for a time as President of the local chapter and helping to organize the annual Art Fair on the Green.

She shepherded dozens of young women through Girl Scouts and knew the finer points on how to run a cookie sale.

An active member of Blessed Sacrament Church, she served as a lector for many years with insightful readings from the pulpit. She was also active in organizing the church's annual rummage sale, which she humorously referred to as the "B.S. Boutique."

Though she spent some time in secretarial work at Gundersen Hospital, her true passion was writing. She was a poet, a fan of the double-crostic, a stickler for spelling and grammar and a terror at Scrabble who imparted her love of language and words to all her children. She was regularly featured in the now defunct Coulee Gazette newspaper and was occasionally featured in the La Crosse Tribune. She later published a genealogical history of the Smith family, "A Lust for Wandering," tracing the male line back to 1635, when the Smith forebears landed in the Massachusetts Bay Colony upon their emigration from England.

She was the Director of the La Crosse Bicentennial Commission in 1975 and 1976 where, among other things, she convinced the City Council to approve the festive painting by citizens of fire hydrants around the city. The fire chief at the time objected, saying it would make it harder for firefighters to identify the hydrants. "If my dog can find one, I'm sure your firefighters can too," she said during a lighthearted exchange in front of the Council. The Council agreed and hundreds of hydrants around the city were soon painted in patriotic and humorous themes.

In 1973 and 1974 she was the Public Relations Director for Viterbo College's International Mime Festival, the first event of its kind in the United States. The festival brought dozens of internationally known artists such as Dimitri, the famous Swiss clown, Czech expat mime Antonin Hodek, and the Swiss mask theatre troupe Mummenschanz to the Viterbo stage. A worldwide sensation, the festival had only a few small scandals and dalliances among the hundreds of artists who tended to gather at the nearby Wunder Bar between performances. There was also a mauling of a trainer by a circus bear, but the details surrounding that are hazy, possibly because of Lou's skills in public relations.

Her love of the performing arts shone through her engagement with the La Crosse Community Theatre where she was involved from its second full season in 1965 appearing in the theatre's production of The Lark. She continued to be a supporter and patron and was later honored with the theatre's Dionysus Award for her work in public relations where she churned out news releases announcing upcoming shows, the members of the casts, and glowing accolades about productions. When she and Wood retired to Leesburg, FL, she got involved with the Hawthorne Players at their retirement community and regularly hosted readings of plays to drum up interest for future productions.

When her eyesight began to fail due to macular degeneration, Lou and Wood returned to La Crosse and settled in at The Willows, assisted living facility. The return to their hometown gave their extended family fresh reasons to visit La Crosse and many festive gatherings followed, much to MamaLou's delight.

Mary Lou Shannessy was born in South Bend, IN, on August 21, 1928, and grew up in Muskegon, MI. She passed away on March 24, 2022, in La Crosse, WI.

She was predeceased in 2020 by husband, William Woodford (Wood) Smith; and in 2017 by son, Gregory Woodford (Sandra Eater) Smith of Madison, WI.

She is survived by her children Amanda Lou (Tom) Hale of Missoula, MT; and grandchildren: Timothy Roy (Tara Piekarski) Hale; and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Piekarski of Palmer, AK; and Megan Skye Hale of Portland, OR, Stacey Ann (Rodney) Mitchell; and grandchildren: Martie Rae Mitchell and Kayla Michelle Mitchell of Anchorage, AK; Timothy Paul (Maria Nalva Dias Borges) Smith of Arraial d'Ajuda, Brazil and grandson, Nathan Woodford Smith of Mission Viejo, CA; Jason Phillip (Tom Valach) Smith of Cathedral City, CA; and Paula Teresa (Dennis) Marcou of La Crosse, WI. Additional grandchildren include Carla R. Smith and great-granddaughter, Elaina Shannessy Loomis of Allenton, WI; Adam Woodford (Meghan) Smith of Jasper, IN, along with great-grandchildren: Noah Woodford, Corbin James, Owen Thomas, and Dawson Jacob; and granddaughter, Marilu Natali Virgilia Smith of Jamison, PA. Countless others, related by blood, marriage, or friendship, still call her MamaLou and are welcomed as members of the Smith clan.

A memorial service will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, La Crosse, later this spring. Service date and time will be announced by Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Please consider a memorial to the Wisconsin Council for the Blind and Visually Impaired in her honor at the State of Wisconsin Office for the Blind and Visually Impaired, One West Wilson Street, PO Box 7851, Madison WI, 53703-7851.

