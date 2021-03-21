Menu
Mary Ann Zeimentz
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Mary Ann Zeimentz

Mary Ann Zeimentz, 81, of La Crosse passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Guests are asked to where a mask or other facial covering while in attendance. Mary's complete obituary and an online guest book can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Mar
25
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
God Bless Mother Mary Rest In Peace.
Randy Davidson
March 23, 2021
