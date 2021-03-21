Mary Ann Zeimentz

Mary Ann Zeimentz, 81, of La Crosse passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Guests are asked to where a mask or other facial covering while in attendance. Mary's complete obituary and an online guest book can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.