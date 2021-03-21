Menu
MaryLou Heintz
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
111 South Oak St.
La Crescent, MN

MaryLou Heintz

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- MaryLou Heintz, 82, of La Crescent died peacefully Thursday, March 18, 2021, at her home with her family and friends by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Crucifixion Catholic Church in La Crescent. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Tuesday, at the church. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Memorials are suggested to Crucifixion Catholic School. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Crucifixion Catholic Church
La Crescent., MN
Mar
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Crucifixion Catholic Church
La Crescent, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
21 Entries
My sympathy to the family. Mary Lou was a dear kind and thoughtful lady. My memories of her are of the early days when she and Donnie first moved to their home in Pine Creek Valley. I babysat for the young ones and always remember that Mary Lou was an excellent Mother and so caring of all she met. Se will be forever in our hearts.
Charlotte Lemke
Neighbor
March 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mary Lou’s passing. Thoughts and prayers are with you during this sad time . I remember Mary Lou’s dedication to the Missions of the Crucifixion Council of Catholic Women. She brought joy to all who were present at the CCCW meetings. Mary Lou’s smile, gentle spirit , and service to others will be missed greatly.
Charlet Sperbeck
Friend
March 23, 2021
You had to love her. No one knew and handled funeral lunches like MaryLou. She always said " those potatoes must be made with whole milk and lots of butter" and that's what she did. She was the best and will be forever missed. My thoughts and prayers to you Dawn and the entire family.
Jane Strittmater
Friend
March 23, 2021
Dawn- So sorry to hear about the passing of your Mom. Hold onto all of those beautiful memories to help you navigate through this loss. My deepest sympathy to you and your family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Ashley Schild
Friend
March 23, 2021
Dawn---so sorry to hear about the passing of your mom! She was such a sweet, kind, and caring lady that will be missed by anyone that knew her. She always had a smile to share. My deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Sharon Pape
March 23, 2021
Dawn and Chris and families, we are so sorry for your loss. I had only met your mom a few times but she was always gracious and kind and had that beautiful smile. I know her family meant the world to her, she was a very special lady. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of you.
Lisa Brueggen
Friend
March 23, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Mary Lou was a very sweet person loved by all. She will be missed she will always be with you and the family.
Ed and Mary (Eden) Heberlein
Neighbor
March 22, 2021
So sad to hear of Mary Lou's passing. She was such a sweetheart and would brighten any day with her sweet smile. When I told our kids about her passing, they responded "She was the lunch lady that was always smiling!" Prayers to your entire family!
Jeremy and Dawn Klinski
March 22, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Don Chris and Dawn and family. Mary Lou was the kindest loving Lady I loved working with her at Crucifixion school. She will be dearly missed! Renee and Mike Deflorian
Renee DeFlorian
March 21, 2021
Mary Lu- the sweetest lady ever. I would come done at school and sing” Hello, MaryLu” and then give and get a hug. My kids referred to her as the white hair lady with the big smile. God must have needed great cooks- Mary Lu, Ceil, and Max- I can hear the laughing! God bless all of you and treasure the love and memories.
Steve and MaryJo Mickschl
MaryJo Mickschl
Friend
March 21, 2021
Our sympathies to Don, Chris, Dawn and family, It was a pleasure to know MaryLou! What a sweet lady. She was always a ray of sunshine when she would come into Heth Hardware where I work. Always kind and thoughtful. She will be greatly missed!
Ron and Cindi Van Loon
Acquaintance
March 21, 2021
Chris & Dawn and family, I am so sorry to hear about your mom. It is never easy losing a parent. As you go those these very difficult days, hopefully sharing all your wonderful memories will bring you peace. My thoughts are with you. Hugs ❤
Debbie Seidel
Coworker
March 21, 2021
I always enjoyed chatting with MaryLou when I called for Donnie. You could feel her warmth, sincerity and sweetness even from afar. I send my deep spiritual support to Donny and MaryLou’s entire family and may the Lord always comfort her in the palm of his hand.
Ed Walsh
Acquaintance
March 21, 2021
We send our thoughts and prayers to Donnie, daughters & families. Mary Lou always had a welcoming smile. She was such a sweet, caring person and will be missed. And she now joined her son, Steve, in Heaven. What a glorious meeting that must have been! R.I.P. sweet lady!




Connie & Kevin Zenke
Friend
March 21, 2021
Chris & Dawn and family, our sympathy to you and your family. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Melanie & Tom Knutson
Friend
March 20, 2021
Over my younger years we had some good family get together & always included laughter. She will be miss. Sympathy go out to the family. Prayers are with you with love.
Donna Hyde
March 20, 2021
Mary Lou, what a wonderful blessing to have had you in our lives. Memories were made that we'll all treasure forever! Best part of the entire week was going to mass to worship with you and Donnie for over the last 25 years, (which was usually followed up by going to breakfast for more wonderful conversation) and it just wasn't the same if we couldn't sit right in front of you. So happy you got to see our children grow up, you were the first at the hospital to meet them when they came into this world. May you rest in eternal peace my friend and as an angel continue to watch over all. May God bless you
Mark Miller
Friend
March 20, 2021
Sympathy goes out to the whole family, I was so happy to get to know this woman she was one great lady.
Eunice Elllis
Friend
March 19, 2021
Chris, thinking of you and your whole family at this time. Know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers. Love you!!
Stephanie and Dave Adams
Friend
March 19, 2021
What a lovely lady! She always had such a welcoming smile. We remember seeing her and Donnie arriving at our church picnic shelter in their old car to listen to our musical entertainment. She will be missed by so many in the community. Our sincere sympathies to Donnie and her daughters.
Jim and Jane Beckman
Friend
March 19, 2021
our thoughts and prayers are with the family at such a sad time. she was a truely a wonderful person . always had a smile for whoever she met. george and carol johnston
george johnston
Friend
March 19, 2021
