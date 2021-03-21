MaryLou Heintz

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- MaryLou Heintz, 82, of La Crescent died peacefully Thursday, March 18, 2021, at her home with her family and friends by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Crucifixion Catholic Church in La Crescent. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Tuesday, at the church. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Memorials are suggested to Crucifixion Catholic School. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.