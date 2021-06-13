Matthew Allen Mueller

ONALASKA - Matthew Allen Mueller, born to Paul and Elizabeth (Calendo) Mueller of IL was reunited peacefully with Our Savior, Jesus Christ on May 5, 2021 at the age of 61.

Matt had a free spirit which became evident early in life as he spent time in Illinois, Colorado, and Wisconsin. Many stories were told of his beloved Jeep, shenanigans with high school best friends, and the days and nights spent on the road. In addition to caring for his family, Matt took great pride in becoming an owner/operator of his own semi. He was a member of First Free Church for many years, participating in mission organizations and men's groups. Prior to this, Matt enjoyed being a youth minister and CCD teacher with St. Patrick's Parish as well as volunteering his time with the Family and Children's Center of La Crosse. He was blessed with three children, one grandchild, and countless "bonus" children of family friends that have fallen under his care throughout the years.

Matt loved cooking, classic rock, catching up with old friends, John Wayne movies and of course, his "Northside" Chicago teams. He took great pleasure in competitive family game nights and was happiest when surrounded by loved ones enjoying a meal (and even better, a Bears game). We remember fondly his talent for writing and drawing, his larger-than-life sense of humor, and his unrivaled Italian meals. His quick wit, generosity, stories, and memories will live on in the hearts of his friends and family for many, many years to come.

Matt is survived by siblings: Mark (Jackie) Mueller, Kurt Mueller, Tina (Jeff) Lawrence, and Kevin (Julie) Mueller; children: Jennifer Lorenz, Keith Mueller, Analiese Mueller; grandchild Emmy Lorenz; former spouses: Linda Beaty and Catherine Steinhoff; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family members across the country.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Elizabeth Mueller.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 18, 2021 at First Free Church, 123 Mason St., Onalaska, WI. Pastor Steve Dawson will officiate. A celebration of life will follow at AmericInn Riverfront Hotel and Conference Center in La Crosse, WI. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or First Free Church. Schumacher–Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, Onalaska Chapel is assisting the family.

Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.