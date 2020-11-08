Maureen 'Mikki' Mary Mc Lean

Maureen "Mikki" Mary Mc Lean (née O'Connor), passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in La Crosse. She was born Oct. 11, 1951, in La Crosse.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph O'Connor and Beatrice O'Connor (née Sedahl); her sister, Kathy Clark (née O'Connor); and her daughter, Amy Olson (née Mc Lean).

She is survived by her son, Sean Mc Lean; grandsons, Cody Hanson, Brent Hanson, and Nathan Olson; great-grandsons, Xavior, Greyson, and Jaxin Steidl; her brother, John O'Connor (wife, Phyllis); sisters, Patricia Lambert, Sharon Smutny (husband, Jeff), Lori Ramey (husband, Don); several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; and beloved friend, Lavonia "Moni" McCarty.

Maureen graduated from Onalaska High School in 1969. She received certifications for nurses aid training and business and retail management, from Western Technical College, in 1969 and 1993. She lived all over the country and settled in La Crosse, where she retired from Trane Company, after many years of service.

In her free time, Maureen adored her grandsons and great-grandsons and doted on them as often as she could. She was an avid reader and very gifted artist, with intricate works of watercolor paintings, sculpture, scrap booking, sewing, paper crafting, embroidery, cross stitch, decorating, and bringing beauty to anything she touched. She loved spending time with her friends and sisters, searching for antiques, vintage suitcases, dainty handkerchiefs, and anything with blue birds or beautiful flowers.

Her memorial service will be held Nov. 14, at Coulee Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, Wis., 54650. Visitation starts at 10:30 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. followed by a lunch. Interment will follow lunch at Rest Haven Cemetery in Blair.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to The American Cancer Society, main.acsevents.org/site/TR?pxfid=2569012&pg=fund&fr_id=9910.