Maxine S. Songer

LA CRESCENT, MN - Maxine S. Songer, 89 of La Crescent, MN passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 419 East Grove Street, Caledonia, MN. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.