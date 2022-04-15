Megan "Wiipamakere" Pettibone

OAKDALE - Megan Pettibone "Wiipamakere" (meaning Rainbow), age 39, of Oakdale, Wisconsin, passed away April 6, 2022, at the UW Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

She was born August 17, 1982, to James Pettibone and Cleo (Littlegeorge) Goodbear in Black River Falls, Wisconsin. After graduating from high school in 2000, she left home to attend WWTC for marketing in La Crosse, WI, where she also played basketball for one year. Megan loved watching all kinds of sports, especially basketball and the Milwaukee Brewers. During her teen years, she held the crown for Indian Awareness Week. She had a wonderful sense of humor that her family and friends will dearly miss.

She later moved to Milwaukee, where she found out she would become a mother and was proud to have given birth to Anthony Paul on September 17, 2005. They would later be joined by a baby girl, Mackenzie Marie who was born July 30, 2007. She loved her children more than anything.

Megan was employed at Fashion Bug in Milwaukee and later went to work at the Potawatomi Casino OTB for ten years. She then worked at the airport until the Covid pandemic hit and she was laid off due to health concerns. Megan moved back to Oakdale to help care for her father until his passing.

She is survived by her children: Anthony and Mackenzie Hagie; sister, Clarissa (Raymond) Haapala; brother, Wendell (Niki) Pettibone; along with many aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Pettibone; her mother, Cleo Goodbear; grandparents: Leslie Pettibone, Janette Smoke, and Jesse (Edna) Littlegeorge Jr.

Traditional Ho Chunk services will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, 12:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Joey Price will officiate. Burial will follow in the Blue Wing Cemetery, Tomah, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Immediately following the burial, a meal will be held at 426 South Oakwood St., Oakdale, WI. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.