Melva 'Porky' Hanson

ONALASKA -- Melva "Porky" Hanson, 83, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. She was born in La Crosse, April 26, 1937, to Robert and Lillybelle (Nagel) Secor.

Melva enjoyed drives in Amish Country with her husband and meeting her friends on Fridays for breakfast.

Melva is survived by her husband, Roger Hanson; siblings, Lillybelle "Sherry" Rhomberg, John Secor; children, Darla Chester, Larry Hanson, Steve Hanson, Ted Hanson; her eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Secor, Harlan Secor, Bruce Secor; and sisters, Bonnie Fisher and Marjorie Hellerud.

In keeping with the family's wishes, there will be no services. Online condolences may be left at www.schumacher-kish.com.