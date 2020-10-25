Menu
Melva "Porky" Hanson
1937 - 2020
BORN
April 26, 1937
DIED
October 22, 2020

Melva 'Porky' Hanson

ONALASKA -- Melva "Porky" Hanson, 83, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. She was born in La Crosse, April 26, 1937, to Robert and Lillybelle (Nagel) Secor.

Melva enjoyed drives in Amish Country with her husband and meeting her friends on Fridays for breakfast.

Melva is survived by her husband, Roger Hanson; siblings, Lillybelle "Sherry" Rhomberg, John Secor; children, Darla Chester, Larry Hanson, Steve Hanson, Ted Hanson; her eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Secor, Harlan Secor, Bruce Secor; and sisters, Bonnie Fisher and Marjorie Hellerud.

In keeping with the family's wishes, there will be no services. Online condolences may be left at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
Early to rise to hit those rummage sales
You never let grass grow under your feet that's for sure. You have touch so many lives. So many memories.
You will truly be missed by many

Deb
Family
October 24, 2020