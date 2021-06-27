Melvin Orvin "Mel" Miller

Brownsville, MN - Melvin Orvin "Mel" Miller, 87, of Brownsville, MN, went to be with the Lord on June 10, 2021, with his family at his side.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Zion Evangelical Church in Brownsville. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, and from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Thursday, both at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com