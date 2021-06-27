Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Melvin Orvin "Mel" Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Caledonia Chapel
518 W Main St
Caledonia, MN

Melvin Orvin "Mel" Miller

Brownsville, MN - Melvin Orvin "Mel" Miller, 87, of Brownsville, MN, went to be with the Lord on June 10, 2021, with his family at his side.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Zion Evangelical Church in Brownsville. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, and from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Thursday, both at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Zion Evangelical Church
Brownsville, MN
Jul
1
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Zion Evangelical Church
Brownsville, MN
Jul
1
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Zion Evangelical Church
Brownsville, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Caledonia Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Caledonia Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.