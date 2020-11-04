Merle Olive Margaret Dahl

BLAIR -- Merle Olive Margaret Dahl, 101, of Blair died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in the Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.

Merle was born Oct. 19, 1919, on the family farm in rural Ettrick, to Oscar and Emilie (Buxrud) Stenberg. She married Herschel J. Dahl, July 31, 1938, in Decorah, Iowa, and together they had two children, DeVere and Cheryl. Herschel preceded Merle in death Oct. 29, 1994.

Merle enjoyed cooking, baking and knitting.

Merle is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Bluske; eight grandchildren, Teri (Kirk) Etten, Tamara (Kevin) Fahey, Traci (Todd) Anderson, Troy (Jodi) Bluske, DeAnn (Brian) Brost, Wendy (Vern) Tranberg, Cindy (Dennis) Stephenson and Gwen (Aaron) Kidd; 17 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Jean Johnson; a brother, John Stenberg; and a daughter-in-law, Erva Jo Dahl.

In addition to her parents and husband, Merle was preceded in death by her son, DeVere; a son-in-law, Monte Bluske; five brothers; and four sisters.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, in the Jack Funeral Home, with burial in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, both in Blair. Vicar Paul Sannerud will officiate.

Merle's family would like to thank the staff at Lake Hallie Memory Care, St. Joseph's Hospice and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful, compassionate and tender care they gave Merle.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.