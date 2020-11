Merlin V. Lenser

COON VALLEY -- Merlin V. Lenser, 71, of rural Coon Valley died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Private graveside services will be held Friday at the Hamburg Lutheran Church Cemetery. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.