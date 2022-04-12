Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Merlin Lyle Rindahl
FUNERAL HOME
Torgerson Funeral Home
408 N Water St
Black River Falls, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 14 2022
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hardies Creek Lutheran Church
Send Flowers

Merlin Lyle Rindahl

GALESVILLE - Merlin Lyle Rindahl, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Marinuka Manor in Galesville, with his three loving children and their spouses by his side.

Please visit the website www.torgersonfh.com for the complete obituary.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Hardies Creek Lutheran Church, N18481 County Road DD, Ettrick, with Rev. John Ashland officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the church beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Hardies Creek Cemetery Association, N18575 County Road DD, Ettrick, WI 54627 or a charity of your choice.

The Torgerson's Funeral Service of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hardies Creek Lutheran Church
18481 N. County Road DD, WI
Apr
14
Service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hardies Creek Lutheran Church
18481 N. County Road DD, WI
Apr
14
Service
12:15p.m. - 12:30p.m.
Hardies Creek Lutheran Cemetery
18481 N. County Rd DD, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Torgerson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Torgerson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.