Merlin Lyle Rindahl

GALESVILLE - Merlin Lyle Rindahl, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Marinuka Manor in Galesville, with his three loving children and their spouses by his side.

Please visit the website www.torgersonfh.com for the complete obituary.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Hardies Creek Lutheran Church, N18481 County Road DD, Ettrick, with Rev. John Ashland officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the church beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Hardies Creek Cemetery Association, N18575 County Road DD, Ettrick, WI 54627 or a charity of your choice.

The Torgerson's Funeral Service of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.