Merlyn A. Wavra, 93, of La Crosse died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Hillview Healthcare Center, La Crosse. She was born Sept. 2, 1927, in Live Oak, Fla., to Leo G. and Lucille (McCall) Balcer. She was raised and educated in Glendive, Mont., where she attended Dawson County High School, graduating with the class of 1945.

Merlyn moved to La Crosse, where she started her career with Trane Co. She was a devoted employee for over 40 years. She married Bill Wavra in 1955. They celebrated 46 years of marriage until his passing in 2001.

The Wavra house was the place to be on a Friday night, welcoming Merlyn's co-workers to a good time of storytelling, jokes, and all around camaraderie. Friendships were formed. During the tough times when Trane was on strike, support and comfort was shared with those who stopped by. Their door was always open.

Merlyn is survived by her brother, Dick (Susan) Balcer, of Conover N.C.; niece, Jeanne (Ken) Bagniefski, of Stoddard; nephew, Dick (Barb) Scott, of Bismarck, N.D.; many nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; brothers, Tom and Leo of Montana; niece, Sandy Scott, of Madison, Wis.; and sister-in-law, Lois Balcer, of Montana.

She will be missed by all who knew her.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family service only.

