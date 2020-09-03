Menu
Michael A. Schneider

Michael A. Schneider

STODDARD/LA CROSSE -- Michael A. Schneider, 56, of Stoddard/La Crosse died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in his home.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate, with burial to be held in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday, at church. A complete obituary follow.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
