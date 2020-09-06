Michael Alex Banashak

Michael Alex Banashak, 73, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in his home with his loving wife, son and daughter-in-law, at his side. Mike was born in Wells, Minn., to Alex Joseph and Elvina Alice (Logan) Banashak.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Carrie-Banashak; his son, Saul and daughter-in-law, Pollyanna Weiss Banashak; his brother, Kevin (Pam) Banashak; sister, Susan (Ron) Mallon; brothers-in-law, Robert Carrie, Timothy (Melanie) Carrie, George (Mary) Carrie; sister-in-law, Laurie (Terry) Boone; his many nieces and nephews, Ryan (Nancy), Alex, Emma, Grace, Sarah, Jordyn, Jayla, Melanie, Izaiah, Serenity, Chris (Monica), Amy, Caitlin, Gabriel, Reid, Riley (Adrianna), Kristen, Emily, Katherine, Samuel and Matthew.

Mike worked for many years in the automotive industry, in ?nance, sales and as a general manager, in La Crosse and Rochester, Minn. In retirement, he enjoyed raising organic vegetables and chickens for their eggs. Michael enjoyed travel, camping, the outdoors and exploring the many beautiful vistas of the upper Midwest. He treasured his time with his family and dear friends. His generous spirit will be missed by many.

To offer the family online condolences please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family in their time of need.