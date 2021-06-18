Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael E. Granger
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc
801 E Monowau
Tomah, WI

Michael E. Granger

HILLSBORO - Michael E. Granger, 59 formerly of Hillsboro, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home. He was born on April 1, 1962, to Donald and Ella May Granger.

Michael enjoyed working on the farm, spending time with family, watching his favorite NASCAR races and watching NFL Detroit Lions.

He is survived by his children: David, Matthew, Cam, and Aubree. He is also survived by his best friend, Mandi, three grandchildren, six siblings and his mother and father.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date.

The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.