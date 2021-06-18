Michael E. Granger

HILLSBORO - Michael E. Granger, 59 formerly of Hillsboro, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home. He was born on April 1, 1962, to Donald and Ella May Granger.

Michael enjoyed working on the farm, spending time with family, watching his favorite NASCAR races and watching NFL Detroit Lions.

He is survived by his children: David, Matthew, Cam, and Aubree. He is also survived by his best friend, Mandi, three grandchildren, six siblings and his mother and father.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date.

The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com