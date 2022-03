Michael "Big Mike" Nelson

Michael "Big Mike" Nelson, age 70, of Blair, WI passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2021. A celebration of life for Big Mike will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Blair Sportsmen's Club, N30535 Quarne Rd, Blair, WI 54616, starting at 11:00 a.m. To view the full obituary, please visit www.couleecremation.com.