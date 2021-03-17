Menu
Michael T. Newstrom
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Michael T. Newstrom

Michael T. Newstrom, 78, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse, after a long seven-year struggle with dementia. He was born July 17, 1942, in Robbinsdale, Minn., to Arnold and Ethel (McCarthy) Newstrom. He married the love of his life, Barbara Raymond Oct. 16, 1965. Michael was proud of his time served in the U.S. Army and truly enjoyed his many years working with the Boy Scouts of America. He started his career working at Grain Belt Brewery and worked his way up to plant manager at Schmidt, G. Heileman and City Breweries. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid duck hunter. Michael spent much of his free time taking care of others and he was a devoted Catholic who was always involved in church activities. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, who spoiled everyone he cared about.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; one daughter, Karla (Jeffrey) Eskierka of Blaine, Minn.; one son, Donald (Susan Clark) Newstrom of Winona, Minn.; three grandchildren, Maxwell, Kira and Alec; one sister, Mary (David) Hile of Minneapolis; and one brother, Jim (Betty) Newstrom of Laguna Woods, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Frank Newstrom.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent, Minn. Fr. John L. Evans, II will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, at a later date. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Church of the Crucifixion
La Crescenta, WI
Mar
20
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
Church of the Crucifixion
La Crescent, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Can't imagine Mike has been gone for a year already. I'll always remember Mike as a fair and honest man. He was a great mentor and friend, I will always remember him and he'll be close to my heart
Steve Wright
March 10, 2022
We are deeply saddened by Mike´s passing. Barbara, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time of loss. We remember Mike as a happy man with a smile for all. It was our pleasure meeting you both. Time and distance happen but good memories are ours forever. Bruce had the utmost respect for Mike as a man, friend and fellow employee. He will be missed.
Bruce and Rebecca Oishi
March 21, 2021
So very sorry to learn of Mike's passing. He was always a special person to me and I think about him often.
Steve Wright
March 21, 2021
Enjoyed knowing you at Riverside and having a fun time at all the activities. Always had a great smile.
Maureen M. Melton
Friend
March 20, 2021
My sincere condolences. Mr Newstrom was a fine friend and leader. I knew him for several years working with him on Knights of Columbus Co 5115 business. Heard quite a few of his stories working for the brewery. I still chuckle about him being a stickler for enforcing day of event meal purchases versus early bird. Between him and his wife, they always counted the fundraising monies to a penny, before I made the deposit Today the banks and technology do have easy means of overcoming all those long hours of work

He truly was a gentleman!
Ressano Machado
Friend
March 20, 2021
Barb and family, I am sorry to hear of Mike's passing. I enjoyed working with Mike on many Knights of Columbus functions. I admired his quiet confidence, yet his humility and faith in "The Good Lord" shined through in everything he did. I, as well as our brother Knights of Council #5115 will miss him, yet never forget him. God's Peace to you all!
Mike Mishler
March 18, 2021
So sorry to hear the news, Barb, our thoughts are with you. Michael was not only the best boss I ever had, but he was also a good friend those many years ago. Even now there are occasional nights when my dreams put me in the brewery working for him! With love, Dave and Pat.
Dave and Pat Kerska
March 18, 2021
Barb & family, We are truly sorry to hear of Mike's passing. He truly a wonderful person & a great friend to Gary. Take care of yourself & God Bless.
Erma Dahlquist
March 18, 2021
Barb, You and Mike were always there to help at the Church. Please accept our sympathy .
Karen and Al Wieser
Friend
March 18, 2021
