Michael T. Newstrom

Michael T. Newstrom, 78, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse, after a long seven-year struggle with dementia. He was born July 17, 1942, in Robbinsdale, Minn., to Arnold and Ethel (McCarthy) Newstrom. He married the love of his life, Barbara Raymond Oct. 16, 1965. Michael was proud of his time served in the U.S. Army and truly enjoyed his many years working with the Boy Scouts of America. He started his career working at Grain Belt Brewery and worked his way up to plant manager at Schmidt, G. Heileman and City Breweries. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid duck hunter. Michael spent much of his free time taking care of others and he was a devoted Catholic who was always involved in church activities. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, who spoiled everyone he cared about.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; one daughter, Karla (Jeffrey) Eskierka of Blaine, Minn.; one son, Donald (Susan Clark) Newstrom of Winona, Minn.; three grandchildren, Maxwell, Kira and Alec; one sister, Mary (David) Hile of Minneapolis; and one brother, Jim (Betty) Newstrom of Laguna Woods, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Frank Newstrom.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent, Minn. Fr. John L. Evans, II will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, at a later date. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.