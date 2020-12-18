Michael 'Mike' James Stangl

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Michael "Mike" James Stangl, 49, of Eau Claire died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in a tragic ATV accident while hunting, one of his many passions.

He was born Jan. 25, 1971, in La Crosse, to William and Geri (Troyanek) Stangl. Mike grew up in Eau Claire, and graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1989. He graduated from a radiology school in La Crosse, in 1992. He worked side by side with his father, Bill, at Computerized Medical Imaging, for 26 years. Most recently he worked as a nuclear medicine technologist, at Shared Medical Technology. He began dating the love of his life, Angie Schilling, in 2011, to whom he later became engaged to marry.

He loved hunting, watching sports, working out, traveling, nature, being outdoors and spending time with his family and his fiancée, Angie. You could often find him at his family's lake house in New Auburn, Wis., where he spent many hours fishing, hunting and hiking. He was always up for an adventure, including many Colorado fly-fishing excursions, walleye fishing in Canada, spending time on the beach in Mexico each year, downhill skiing anywhere he could, and with his next trip always penciled in! Ironically, he knew time wasn't a commodity, and wasn't something he was going to waste.

He was a very spiritual man and always knew how to put a smile on your face. His faith was strong and was always willing and able to guide others in a reflective prayer. He went out of his way to make people feel cared for and loved. Always a thoughtful and generous person, he never arrived anywhere empty-handed (or on time!). That being said, he felt and demonstrated that your time and attention is the most important thing you can give someone else. He was a great, kind, loving and good-hearted man.

Mike is survived by his three children, Elena, Nate, and Maya Stangl; his father, Bill (Angie) Stangl; brothers, Bryan (Julie) and Joseph (Michelle) Stangl; his fiance, Angie Schilling, and her two children, Alexa and Kole; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Gerry Stangl; his paternal grandparents, Charles and Laura (Hembd) Stangl; and his maternal grandparents, Herman and Betty (Podawitz)Troyanek; cousins, Jeanne Rud and Nick Troyanek; and uncles David and Paul Troyanek.

Funeral service will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Jacob's Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie, Wis., 54729, (just east of the Hwy. 53 bypass and Melby Ave. intersection). Pastor Paul Berthiaume will officiate. Visitation will take place from 2 p.m. until the time of service Sunday, Dec. 20, at the church. Private family burial will take place in the Lakeview Cemetery, in Eau Claire, at a later date.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, Wis., 54701, is assisting the family with the arrangements.