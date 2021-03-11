Michael 'Mike' E. Steinke

HOLMEN -- Michael "Mike" E. Steinke, 57, of Holmen so sadly passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Mike was born March 2, 1964, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., to Franklin and Mavourneen "Mimi" (McEvers) Steinke. He lived in Wisconsin Rapids until he finished his education, graduating from Immanuel Lutheran School and Lincoln High School. He went on to get a degree in mechanical design from Mid-State Technical College there. Mike started his engineering career at Oshkosh Truck in Oshkosh, Wis., followed by engineering positions at TRW Automotive in Winona, Minn., and Ashley Furniture in Arcadia. He subsequently worked at Sherwin-Williams Commercial in Holmen.

Mike is survived by his wife, Jolie (Jonjak); and two daughters, Abigail and Grace of Holmen; sisters, Paula Steinke of Alexandria, Va., and Pamela (Keith) Johnson of Ironwood, Mich.; parents-in-law, Roy and Renay Jonjak of Danbury, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Nicole Jonjak (Tony Alexander) of North Bay Village, Fla., and Sarah Jonjak of Hayward, Wis.; niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends, including his close friends, Mark Arneson, Tim Bliek, and Mike Engen. His parents preceded him in death.

Mike was a wonderful father, husband, brother, and friend. He loved his wife and daughters so much and was so proud of them. He was smart and seemed to know something about everything. The outdoors seemed to light up his soul; he loved to canoe, camp, snowboard, and hunt. The Boundary Waters held a special place in his heart. He was passionate about all kinds of music and frequently could be heard yelling "woo-hoo!" at a variety of live concerts. He was an amazing cook and would get a big grin on his face when given the opportunity to try any kind of food at a great restaurant. He was an avid fan of the Packers, Bucks, Brewers, and Badgers.

But at some point, alcohol addiction slowly took over his life and he lost many of the things he loved and we lost him. It was such a struggle for him and those who loved him. Hoping he is now at peace. Mike was taken from us way too soon and will be missed so much.

For those who have asked what they can do in memory of Mike, an education fund will be established for his two teenage daughters, Abigail and Grace.

Please join us in celebrating Mike's life Saturday, March 13, at Myrick Park Center, 789 Myrick Park Drive, in La Crosse. A visitation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. COVID restrictions will limit the number of people inside the facility at one time and it is requested that those attending wear face masks.

The Dickinson Funeral Home of Holmen, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared on their website: www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.