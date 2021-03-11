Menu
Michael E. "Mike" Steinke
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Lincoln High School
FUNERAL HOME
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
515 Mchugh Rd
Holmen, WI

Michael 'Mike' E. Steinke

HOLMEN -- Michael "Mike" E. Steinke, 57, of Holmen so sadly passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Mike was born March 2, 1964, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., to Franklin and Mavourneen "Mimi" (McEvers) Steinke. He lived in Wisconsin Rapids until he finished his education, graduating from Immanuel Lutheran School and Lincoln High School. He went on to get a degree in mechanical design from Mid-State Technical College there. Mike started his engineering career at Oshkosh Truck in Oshkosh, Wis., followed by engineering positions at TRW Automotive in Winona, Minn., and Ashley Furniture in Arcadia. He subsequently worked at Sherwin-Williams Commercial in Holmen.

Mike is survived by his wife, Jolie (Jonjak); and two daughters, Abigail and Grace of Holmen; sisters, Paula Steinke of Alexandria, Va., and Pamela (Keith) Johnson of Ironwood, Mich.; parents-in-law, Roy and Renay Jonjak of Danbury, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Nicole Jonjak (Tony Alexander) of North Bay Village, Fla., and Sarah Jonjak of Hayward, Wis.; niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends, including his close friends, Mark Arneson, Tim Bliek, and Mike Engen. His parents preceded him in death.

Mike was a wonderful father, husband, brother, and friend. He loved his wife and daughters so much and was so proud of them. He was smart and seemed to know something about everything. The outdoors seemed to light up his soul; he loved to canoe, camp, snowboard, and hunt. The Boundary Waters held a special place in his heart. He was passionate about all kinds of music and frequently could be heard yelling "woo-hoo!" at a variety of live concerts. He was an amazing cook and would get a big grin on his face when given the opportunity to try any kind of food at a great restaurant. He was an avid fan of the Packers, Bucks, Brewers, and Badgers.

But at some point, alcohol addiction slowly took over his life and he lost many of the things he loved and we lost him. It was such a struggle for him and those who loved him. Hoping he is now at peace. Mike was taken from us way too soon and will be missed so much.

For those who have asked what they can do in memory of Mike, an education fund will be established for his two teenage daughters, Abigail and Grace.

Please join us in celebrating Mike's life Saturday, March 13, at Myrick Park Center, 789 Myrick Park Drive, in La Crosse. A visitation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. COVID restrictions will limit the number of people inside the facility at one time and it is requested that those attending wear face masks.

The Dickinson Funeral Home of Holmen, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared on their website: www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Myrick Park Center
789 Myrick Park Drive, La Crosse, WI
Mar
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Myrick Park Center
789 Myrick Park Drive, La Crosse, WI
I can't believe he's gone. Mike was the cousin I spent the most time with, growing up. He is greatly missed already. Hugs to the entire family.
Lee Stienke
March 20, 2021
Mikes parents were long time friends and our memories of Mike, Pamela and Paula go back to their infancy. They played with our kids at get-togethers back in the day. We remember Mike as a nice kid and were saddened hear of his death. Our condolences to Mike and all of his family.
Dave & Marlis Patrykus
Friend
March 14, 2021
Dear Paula and Pam, I am so sorry to read about the death of your brother. It has been decades since I’ve seen you, but the sadness of your loss transcends all those years. “You can always tell where a beautiful soul has been by the tears and smiles left behind.”

Please email me so we can support your nieces’ education fund.
Carol (Wolosek) Di Pasqua
Friend
March 12, 2021
Jolie, Abigail, Grace, Paula and Pam... So sorry to hear of Mike's death. Sorry that I lost contact with most of the Steinkes' several years ago...but I've often thought of you and you have my sympathy. Alcoholism is a terrible disease and I'm sorry your family had to deal with this problem. My deepest sympathy.
Peggy Ann (Steinke) Gamma
March 12, 2021
I can´t believe Mike is gone! In many ways he was a kindred spirit, we shared many of the same interests in music, the outdoors and food! Our time together was too short. I am going to miss you Mike! May peace be with you and your family always :-)
Bronson Hurt
March 12, 2021
