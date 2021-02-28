Menu
Michealene Mary Reedy
Michealene Mary Reedy

LA CROSSE/ARCADIA -- Michealene Mary Reedy, 93, of La Crosse and formerly of Arcadia passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Bethany St. Joseph Home in La Crosse.

Due to Covid-19 concerns a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Parish, Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will be the celebrant. Entombment will be at the Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, La Crosse. A celebration of life in her honor will be held at a later date. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family in their time of need. The Mass will be live streamed and can be accessed by visiting the parishes website at www.stpatsonalaska.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Parish
Onalaska, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations
March 1, 2021
So sorry to hear about your Mother. Thoughts and prayers to you.
Mike & Chris Hannon
March 1, 2021
I used to work with Michealene years ago when she was a Realtor. She was always such a nice and sweet lady to be around. One of our co workers used to call her Sister Mary Michealene and she liked it! My deepest sympathy to her family and friends, she was a wonderful person!
MICHAEL PETERSON
March 1, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to all for the loss of your mother, my Godmother. She was a great lady with so much energy! May God wrap his arms around you and comfort you in the days ahead. Thinking of you all and sending prayers. Ron & Sue
Sue Bautch
February 28, 2021
