Michealene Mary Reedy

LA CROSSE/ARCADIA -- Michealene Mary Reedy, 93, of La Crosse and formerly of Arcadia passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Bethany St. Joseph Home in La Crosse.

Due to Covid-19 concerns a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Parish, Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will be the celebrant. Entombment will be at the Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, La Crosse. A celebration of life in her honor will be held at a later date. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family in their time of need. The Mass will be live streamed and can be accessed by visiting the parishes website at www.stpatsonalaska.com.