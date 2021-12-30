Michelle Danielle Frosch Lesky

Michelle Danielle Frosch Lesky died December 22, 2021 in Palm Springs California after complications from a tragic cardiac arrest.

Michelle was born on April 3, 1970 to her Father Daniel Frosch and Mother Linda Bratburg (Frosch). Married to Troy Lesky October 17, 1992. She was preceded by her father Daniel and mother Linda, father-in-law Carl Lesky, aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband Troy Lesky, son Michael Lesky (Samantha), daughter Danielle Lesky, sister Melanie Frosch (Darla), brother Matthew Frosch (Bill), sister-in-law Kim Gilbride (Jim), brother-in-law Carl Jay Lesky, mother-in-law Shirley Lesky, nephew Sean Gilbride, and many other relatives and friends.

In her early life she enjoyed Horse riding, Softball, Hairdressing/cosmetology. In her career she spent time with Riverfront (20+ years), Kaplan University (5 years), and most recently National Seating and Mobility.In her spare time Michelle enjoyed hobbies such as Jewelry making, thrift shopping and re-sale, traveling, and volunteering for several organizations.

Michelle was also a "Mother" figure to many she came in contact with throughout her life with a great and compassionate heart.

Church service to be held on January 22, 2021 at 10:00 am for family and close friends at North Presbeterian Church on 1327 North Salem RD La Crosse, WI 54603. Service will be kept small to keep some safety measures in place.

Afterwards there will be a celebration of life also on January 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Norwood inn and suites on 101 Sky Harbor Dr. La Crosse, WI 54603 for everyone to pay their respects to the family and come and go as they please. Precautions will be in place to make things as safe as possible.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests donations be made to the Dakota Dachshund Rescue, La Crosse area humane society, or Special Olympics of South Dakota.