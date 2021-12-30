Menu
Michelle Danielle Frosch Lesky
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021

Michelle Danielle Frosch Lesky

Michelle Danielle Frosch Lesky died December 22, 2021 in Palm Springs California after complications from a tragic cardiac arrest.

Michelle was born on April 3, 1970 to her Father Daniel Frosch and Mother Linda Bratburg (Frosch). Married to Troy Lesky October 17, 1992. She was preceded by her father Daniel and mother Linda, father-in-law Carl Lesky, aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband Troy Lesky, son Michael Lesky (Samantha), daughter Danielle Lesky, sister Melanie Frosch (Darla), brother Matthew Frosch (Bill), sister-in-law Kim Gilbride (Jim), brother-in-law Carl Jay Lesky, mother-in-law Shirley Lesky, nephew Sean Gilbride, and many other relatives and friends.

In her early life she enjoyed Horse riding, Softball, Hairdressing/cosmetology. In her career she spent time with Riverfront (20+ years), Kaplan University (5 years), and most recently National Seating and Mobility.In her spare time Michelle enjoyed hobbies such as Jewelry making, thrift shopping and re-sale, traveling, and volunteering for several organizations.

Michelle was also a "Mother" figure to many she came in contact with throughout her life with a great and compassionate heart.

Church service to be held on January 22, 2021 at 10:00 am for family and close friends at North Presbeterian Church on 1327 North Salem RD La Crosse, WI 54603. Service will be kept small to keep some safety measures in place.

Afterwards there will be a celebration of life also on January 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Norwood inn and suites on 101 Sky Harbor Dr. La Crosse, WI 54603 for everyone to pay their respects to the family and come and go as they please. Precautions will be in place to make things as safe as possible.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests donations be made to the Dakota Dachshund Rescue, La Crosse area humane society, or Special Olympics of South Dakota.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Service
10:00a.m.
North Presbeterian Church
1327 North Salem RD, La Crosse, WI
Jan
22
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Norwood inn and suites
101 Sky Harbor Dr., La Crosse, , WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart aches in sadness for the loss of Shelly. I´ve known her from little on up and was blessed to have seen, and reminisce together. My deepest sympathy to her family.
Mavis Millie
January 23, 2022
Prayers for you Troy, and your family. Michelle was a wonderful amazing lady. Thank you for sharing her with us.
K. Renee Guthrie
Friend
January 22, 2022
Prayers and Hugs to you brother Troy and your family...
John Wilson
Friend
January 20, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Mike (Batman) Campbell
January 19, 2022
Praying for you and the family. I am sorry for your loss, more than you know.
Deb Rake
Friend
January 14, 2022
My prayers to all those that loved her, she will be greatly missed
Ann Howcroft
January 1, 2022
I worked with Michelle at Riverfront. She was a wonderful, caring person, and so much fun! She will be greatly missed by all who knew her! I loved hearing about her Scooby!
Avis Marino
Work
December 31, 2021
Michelle was an amazing woman! She will be missed by so many! Proud to say I knew her!
Liza Miller
Friend
December 31, 2021
We have only known you for a little while but it seems like a life time.
Ray&Anna Heberer
Friend
December 30, 2021
My daughter was in warriors with my Danielle loved chatting with your mom .. she will be missed sending prayers thoughts to the family at this time
Sharon Siam
Friend
December 30, 2021
Troy, so very sorry about Michelle. Sympathy to you and the kids.
John Kjos
Friend
December 30, 2021
