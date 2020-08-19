Minnie C. Bolcerek

BANGOR -- Minnie C. Bolcerek, 91, of Bangor passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Lakeview Health Center, West Salem. She was born Nov. 23, 1928, in La Crosse, to Peter and Maria (Heuer) Schroeder. She married Walter W. Bolcerek Nov. 12, 1952, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bangor.

She worked several jobs throughout her life, including driving for RSVP and selling Amway products, but her most rewarding was that of a homemaker and stay at home mother. She was a member of the Bangor Women's Auxiliary for over 50 years. Among her other interests were selling and canning vegetables, fishing and playing euchre.

Minnie is survived by one son, Peter (Cindy) Bolcerek of Bangor; one daughter, Lisa (Charles) Melcher of La Crosse; five grandchildren, Michael and Vicky Melcher, Troy Bolcerek, Trisha (Toddy) Clark, Travis (Angela) Bolcerek; two great-grandchildren, Landon and Eliot Bolcerek. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; two sisters, Lillian and Elvira Hass; two brothers, Franklin and Fredrick Schroeder.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Burns Cemetery, town of Burns, rural Bangor. The Reverend Roy Hefti will officiate. A service of committal will occur immediately following services.

To offer her family online condolences please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is assisting Minnie's family in their time of loss.