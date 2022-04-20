Monica L. Fortney

VIROQUA - Monica L. Fortney, 97, of Viroqua, passed away April 13, 2022, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua, WI.

She was born August 3, 1924, to Kenneth and Stella (Simpson) DeWitt. Monica attended Liberty Pole Elementary School and graduated from Viroqua High School. She married the love of her life, Melvin Fortney, on New Years Eve in 1940. In September of 1956, Monica enrolled in the Vernon County Teachers College. She graduated in 1958 and started teaching locally at Davis, Cherry Grove and Lynn rural schools. She furthered her education at UW La Crosse and graduated with a bachelor's degree. After the rural schools closed, she took her teaching career to Soldiers Grove and finished by teaching Special Education in Readstown and Viola. Taking a break from teaching, Monica accepted a position at Bethel Home in Viroqua as their Activity Director for eight years. She finished her working career as a pre-k teacher at the Christian Learning Center in Onalaska.

In her free time, Monica loved to travel. She went to England with a UW Lacrosse group in May of 1972 and later to the Holy Lands in 1978 with a church group from Viroqua. Her travels also consisted of trips to the Bahamas, Alaska, California, Florida, and Boston.

Monica was a lifetime member of the Viroqua VFW Auxiliary, serving as past President, Secretary, Treasurer, and 3rd District President. She was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star and the Viroqua United Methodist Church.

Monica was a staple of strength and selflessness when it came to her family. She took great pride in her active role in each of her great-grandchildren's lives. Her profound faith and family values will forever be remembered and honored.

Monica is survived by her sons: Ron (Pat) of La Crosse, WI, Randy (Deanna) of Viroqua, WI, her five grandchildren: Marc (Carol) Fortney of La Crosse, WI, Eric (Lisa) Fortney of Wayzata, MN, Bill (Amy) Fortney of Viroqua, WI, Amy Fortney of Boston, MA, and Lance Fortney. She is further survived by 12 great-grandchildren who she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents, Monica was preceded in death by her husband (Mel) of 32 years in 1972, a son, Alan Fortney in 1998, her brothers: Bob and Kenneth DeWitt and her sister Beverly (Beauford) Zitzner.

A private Celebration of Life for family will be held at a later date.