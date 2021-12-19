Menu
Muriel Ann Sandman
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
121 N Youlon St
West Salem, WI

Muriel Ann Sandman

WEST SALEM - Muriel Ann Sandman, 82, of West Salem, passed away, Monday, December 13, 2021, at her home.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in West Salem. Rev. Don Frelitz will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Bangor.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service, Thursday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, West Salem or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be offered and a complete obituary may be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 19, 2021.
Dec
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christ Ev. Lutheran Church
West Salem, WI
Dec
23
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Christ Ev. Lutheran Church
West Salem, WI
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
Sorry to learn of Muriel's passing. She was such a nice lady that I first got to know when I worked at First National Bank in Bangor in the mid 90's.
Rob Wittenberg
December 19, 2021
