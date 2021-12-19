Muriel Ann Sandman

WEST SALEM - Muriel Ann Sandman, 82, of West Salem, passed away, Monday, December 13, 2021, at her home.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in West Salem. Rev. Don Frelitz will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Bangor.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service, Thursday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, West Salem or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be offered and a complete obituary may be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com.