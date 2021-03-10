Myron 'Mike' Edward Lepke

CHASEBURG -- Myron "Mike" Edward Lepke, 87, of Chaseburg passed away peacefully Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, due to complications of Covid pneumonia.

Myron was born Sept. 1, 1933, in Viroqua, to Clarence and Anna (Hanson) Lepke. He grew up on the family farm. He attended the one-room Lepke Elementary School and graduated from Viroqua High School in 1951. On June 7, 1952, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Kingslien at the Methodist Church in Viroqua. He was baptized, confirmed and an active life-long member at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, Chaseburg. He was a generous supporter of St. Matthew's School, Stoddard, and Luther High School, Onalaska.

Along with his wife and family, Myron farmed at his birthplace. He raised tobacco and ran a dairy farm for 55 years, then transitioned to beef cows for 20 years. In later years, he added his stone quarry to his farming business, and hauled numerous loads of gravel, lime, and breaker rock to his customers. He enjoyed bartering with the Amish community in many capacities.

In his early years, Myron enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. Throughout his life, he was a fan of snowmobiling and a member of the Chaseburg Snowmobile Club. He loved to socialize and share stories. He savored special memories with Evelyn on various worldwide travels. But most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Myron is survived by his wife, Evelyn; eight children, Debra (DuWayne) Stafslien of Genoa, David (Mari) Lepke of New London, DeAnn (Bob) Porter of Yorktown, Va., Mark (Theresa) Lepke of Viroqua, Timothy Lepke of Viroqua, Michael (friend Deb Grisham) Lepke of Readstown, Chris (Denise) Lepke of Chaseburg, Betsy (Wayne) Oblender of Marshfield, Wis.; daughter-in-law, Ruthie Lepke; 37 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Linda Ann in infancy; his son, Daniel; grandson, Ethan Lepke; sister and brother-in-law, Lou Ann and Ernie Tobler; brother and sister-in-law, James and Dorothy Lepke.

Memorials may be sent to St. Matthew's Lutheran School, Stoddard; St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Chaseburg; Northland Lutheran High School, Kronenwetter; St. John's Lutheran School, Sparta; or Luther High School, Onalaska.

The family would like to extend thanks to the doctors and staff at the Gundersen Health System for the care Myron received.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. All are welcome. Pastor Kevin Lisk and Pastor Wayne Oblender will officiate, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. The link for this worship service will be available on the St. Peter's Facebook page. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

Blessed are they who die in the Lord. Rev.14:13