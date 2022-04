Myron O. Thompson

LA CROSSE - Myron O. Thompson, 61, of La Crosse and formerly of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his home.

Memorial services are being planned for a later date and arrangements will be announced by the funeral home. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com