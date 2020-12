Myrtle B. (Jacobson) Braaten

Myrtle B. (Jacobson) Braaten, 94, passed away peacefully at the Bethel Home in Viroqua Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held at the Franklin Lutheran Church in Folsom, Wis. Blessed be the memories of Myrtle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.