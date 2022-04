Myrtle J. Briggs

LA CROSSE - Myrtle J. Briggs, 92 of La Crosse, WI., died on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at her home.

Memorial services will be held at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Onalaska United Methodist Church. Pastor Park Hunter will officiate. Burial will follow in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Friends may call on the family Tuesday morning at the church from 11:30 AM until the time of services.

