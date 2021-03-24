Menu
Nadeen Joyce Matuska
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
121 N Youlon St
West Salem, WI

Nadeen Joyce (Weaver) Matuska

WEST SALEM -- Nadeen Joyce (Weaver) Matuska, 90, of West Salem passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Riverside Transitional Care, La Crosse. As Nadeen wished, her ashes will be united with her spouse's. There will be no visitation, rather a private family graveside service and burial, occurring Monday, March 29, at Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Pastor Lisa Shank will officiate. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family in their time of loss. To view the obituary in its entirety, please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 24, 2021.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
