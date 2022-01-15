Menu
Nancy Kay Forsyth
FUNERAL HOME
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service - Houston
710 E Cedar
Houston, MN

Nancy Kay Forsyth

SHELDON, MN - Nancy Kay Forsyth, 79, of Sheldon, MN January 10, 2022, died at her home.

There will be a public visitation for Nancy from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. At the request of the family, we ask that all in attendance wear a mask for the safety of everyone. There will be a private family funeral with burial at the Stone Church Cemetery.

Hoff Funeral Home in Houston is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 15, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service - Houston
What a shock to learn of Nancy's passing! I worked with her for several years when I was treasurer of the Houston County Fair, What a great lady and accountant! My deepest sympathy to all.
Donna Luttchens
Work
January 15, 2022
