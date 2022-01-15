Nancy Kay Forsyth

SHELDON, MN - Nancy Kay Forsyth, 79, of Sheldon, MN January 10, 2022, died at her home.

There will be a public visitation for Nancy from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. At the request of the family, we ask that all in attendance wear a mask for the safety of everyone. There will be a private family funeral with burial at the Stone Church Cemetery.

Hoff Funeral Home in Houston is assisting the family with arrangements.