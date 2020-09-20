Nancy Jane Kaiser

Nancy Jane Kaiser, 78, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at her son, Eric Kaiser's home in Colorado Springs, Colo., surrounded by her family.

Nancy was born May 16, 1942, on Middle Ridge, to Joseph and Marie (Antony) Kaiser.

She is survived by her beloved son, Eric Robert Kaiser; his girlfriend, Shaunese Deshazer; and her four grandchildren, Payton Robert, Aubryana Jalynn, Brooklyn Olivia and Octavius Paxton Kaiser. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Eunice Kaiser; her nieces, nephews and their families.

Nancy worked at the Catholic Diocese of La Crosse, retiring after 42years. She enjoyed attending Mass at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse.

Nancy's last words to her son, Eric, were "I love you, be a good boy." Her feisty spirit will be remembered by all. She then started saying the names of her brothers and sisters, as they welcomed her home.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Bernice (John) Mashak, Cletus (Lillian) Kaiser, Harriet (Charles) Nicol, Alice (Robert) Silha, Loretta (Jerome) Servais, Rose (La Verne) Schaller, Richard (Carole) Kaiser, Mary Ann (Val) Hilby and Gerald Kaiser.

The family would like to thank the care-takers and her nieces, for taking very good care of her.

A celebration of life will be held in La Crosse, in May of 2021.