Nancy L. McCann

WEST SALEM -- Nancy L. McCann, 79, of West Salem passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. She was born July 1, 1941, in La Crosse, to Donald and Elaine (Zeal) Schultz. She married James McCann Nov. 15, 1961, in La Crosse.

Nancy was an avid Musky and Walleye fisher-woman. She enjoyed her and Jim's many trips to both Canada and Las Vegas. She also enjoyed the simple things like sitting on her deck watching nature. She became known as the "Fireball Connoisseur." Nancy had a great love for her Labs, particularly Hooch and Marley.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jim; two daughters, Barb (Phil) Langston, Coleen McCann (Chris); two grandchildren, Becky (Justin) Kenter and Matthew Hastings; one sister, Margaret Bartle; five stepgrandchildren; and nine stepgreat-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and three sisters.

Per her wishes there will be no formal funeral services. Burial will be at a later date.

To offer her family online condolences please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Memorials in her name may be directed to the Coulee Region Humane Society. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem is assisting the family in their time of loss.