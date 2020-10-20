Menu
Nancy M. Rowan

Nancy M. Rowan

SPARTA -- Nancy M. Rowan, 83, of Sparta passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Sparta. Burial will follow in St. John's Ev. Lutheran Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday, at the church.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
106 W Franklin St, Sparta, WI 54656
Oct
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church
, Sparta, Wisconsin
Oct
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church
, Sparta, Wisconsin
