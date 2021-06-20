Nancy J. Slater

ONALASKA - Nancy J. Slater, 84, of Onalaska, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Onalaska Care Center.

She was born in La Crosse on June 24, 1936, to Ray Walton and Thelma Sime. She was raised in Soldiers Grove, WI. On November 6, 1954, Nancy married Marvin Slater at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, and softball. She worked for Trane Company for 30 years before retiring. She lived the last few years at Eagle Crest in Onalaska and loved gardening, playing cards, choir, and The Red Hat Ladies. More than anything she enjoyed getting together with her family and friends.

Nancy is survived by her son, Michael (Anatalia) Slater of the Philippines; her daughter, Mona (John) Wiacek of Sheldon, WI; son-in-law, David Osborn of Holcomb, WI; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three sisters.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, WI at 11:00 a.m. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Phillip Waselik will officiate. To leave online condolences, please visit www.couleecremation.com