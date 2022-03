Nathaniel James Bluhm

Nathanial James Bluhm, 31 of Mindoro, WI passed away unexpectedly December 18, 2021 with his faithful companion Gus by his side. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held January 2, 2022 from Noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Farmington Town Hall in Mindoro WI.

The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.