Nelva Melcher

VIROQUA - Nelva Melcher, 81, of Viroqua, went to her eternal home with the Lord on September 19, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will take place at Living Waters Bible Camp, Westby, WI on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Living Waters Bible Camp, E8932 Reo Avenue, Westby, WI 54667.