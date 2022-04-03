Menu
GENOA - On March 29, 2022, Noble Prentice went lookin' for a new hot spot to fish, but he didn't take any of us with him. Maybe that's because he knew he would always be with us. He believed in stuff like that and so do we, his family and friends. So while he's out somewhere 'Knockin' The Dog Out of Em", we'll be here thinkin' of all the good times, great memories and extraordinary experiences we all had together. We love you.

Noble Prentice, husband to Donna Jean Prentice; father to: Kyle Layne Prentice (Debra Kay Prentice), Yarll Noble Prentice (Cheryl Pentice) and grandfather to Leah Layne Prentice. There will be no formal funeral services at this time. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 3, 2022.
