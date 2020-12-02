Norbert Jerome Hegenbarth

Norbert Jerome Hegenbarth, 90, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his home in La Crosse, two weeks shy of his 91st birthday. He was born Dec. 12, 1929, in La Crosse, to Bernard and Anna (Hoffman) Hegenbarth.

Norbert grew up in La Crosse. He graduated from La Crosse Aquinas High School in 1947. After high school he began his career at W.A. Roosevelt Company, where he worked for 43 years before retiring in 1992.

Norbert married Marilyn "Marnie" Ruegg Sept. 1, 1951, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, in La Crosse. They were happily married for 52 years, before Marnie passed away in September 2003.

Norbert was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church for 55 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus-La Crosse, where he and Marnie worked at Friday night fish fry's and where he often volunteered for the annual Tootsie Roll Drive. Norbert was also a blood donor for many years. Norbert loved playing cards and attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events.

Norbert was preceded in death by his wife, Marnie; his parents, Bernard and Anna; his sisters, Clarice Miller and Nita Bluske; his brother, Greg Hegenbarth; his brothers-in-law, Lloyd "Babe" Mooney, Chet Miller, and George Ramsett; and his son-in-law, William Branson Sr.

Norbert is survived by his six children, Vicky Baldridge, Karin Hegenbarth, Diane (Dick) Deml, David (Barb) Hegenbarth, Debra (John) McCoy, and James (Amy) Hegenbarth. He is further survived by his 13 grandchildren, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Baldridge, Justin (Cheyenne Hellerud) Baldridge, Jenny (Jeff) Tolzmann, Jocelyn (Joshua) Buxton, William (Lindsey) Branson Jr., Spencer Hegenbarth, Austin (Lauren) Hegenbarth, Molly (Brandon) Beal, Becca (Robert) Gas, Benjamin (Maggie) McCoy, Patrick McCoy, Drew Hegenbarth, and Caitlyn Hegenbarth; and his 16 great-grandchildren, Archer, Mabel, Eloise, Ellie, Jaymeson, Charlie, Liam, Lily, Aubree, Stella, Lincoln, Traeden, Halle, Braxton, Christian and Baby Gas. Norbert is also survived by three of his sisters, Marian Mooney, Ellen (Lynn) Ceason, and Fran (Terry Ritter) Hegenbarth; and by sister-in-law, Patricia Ramsett; as well as by many nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Mary, Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse, with the Rev. Brian D. Konopa officiating. Family and friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery immediately following the Mass.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. The family respectfully asks that you do not attend if you are not feeling healthy. A live stream of the Mass can be found at http://www.mmoclacrosse.org/.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse, The Salvation Army, or Aquinas High School Foundation.

Norbert's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the wonderful Brightstar caregivers, especially Michael, who helped us care for our Dad, during the last year. He always wanted to stay in his home and without you that would not have been possible.

We love you Dad! Give Mom a big hug for all of us!

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.