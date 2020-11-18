Norma L. Cox

Norma L. Cox, 97, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Benedictine Manor in La Crosse. She was born May 10, 1923, to Leonard and Gertrude (Jacobus) Johnson, in Victory. Norma graduated from Lansing (Iowa) High School, and attended La Crosse Vocational School.

She married Robert B. Cox, Nov. 28, 1942, and he preceded her in death Oct. 11, 1992. Norma and Bob shared a love of square dancing with the Coulee Region Promenaders, where they met many life-long friends. They also enjoyed traveling and spending summers at Lake Neshonoc Campground.

Norma held office positions at the Western Adjustment Company and Electric Auto-Lite Company, and worked for 28 years at La Crosse Lutheran Hospital, where she retired as director of payroll services. After retirement she volunteered at the American Red Cross office, and at the Gundersen Lutheran ICU/Surgical Family Waiting Room for 15 years. She was a long-time member of Wesley United Methodist Church and the Susannah Wesley Circle, as well as Women of the Moose and the Gundersen Lutheran Auxiliary.

She is survived by her son, Douglas and his wife, Kathryn Cox; grandson, David (Jeni Heineman) Cox of Minneapolis; granddaughter, Erin Cox of Minneapolis; three great-grandsons, Christopher, Daniel, and Thomas Cox; brother, Melvin Johnson of La Crosse; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Dorothy Johnson, sister-in-law, Ruth Hutchison; brother-in-law, Glen Cox; and special friend, La Verne Stankey.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Benedictine for their kind and compassionate care, especially over the last several months when we couldn't be with her.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation or services. Memorials may be given in Norma's name to the charity of your choice. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.