Norma J. Panka

Norma J. Panka, 91, of La Crosse, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. She was born to Wallace and Violet Valley, on June 16, 1930. She married William J. Panka and shared 53 loving years together. Bill and Norma built and operated for 30 years one of the most elegant salons in the city of La Crosse at 720 Cass St. Norma also operated the LaJolie Wig Salon in the lower level of their salon. Bill and Norma were instrumental for many stylists in opening their own salons and becoming successful. Many people employed by Norma and Bill were fortunate to experience Norma's compassion, knowledge, and wisdom to succeed.

Norma is survived by many nieces and nephews, and a sister-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Bill, mother, father, brother and sister.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th Street S., La Crosse. Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass, at Church, on Saturday. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Prairie du Chien at 10:30 AM, on Monday December 20, 2021.

Memorials are preferred to the Humane Society, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters Society, or the William J. and Norma J. Panka Scholarship Fund at the La Crosse Community Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.