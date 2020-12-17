Norman L. Brudos

VIROQUA -- Norman L. Brudos, 89, of Viroqua passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Vernon Manor, where he resided since September. He was born Sept. 2, 1931, in Viroqua, to the late George and Mabel (Aberg) Brudos. He graduated from Viroqua High School and soon after enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he honorably served for three years. He then worked at the Viroqua Dairy for 20 years. His last vocation was with the UW-La Crosse Athletic Department maintenance; he retired from there at the age of 70. His greatest enjoyment was football. The Packers were his favorite, of course.

He is survived by his children, Cheryl (Monte) Sime of Viroqua, Becky Sorenson of Ontario, Greg (Iris) Brudos of Tampa, Fla., and Lori (Pat) Reget of Westby; four grandchildren, Brooke and Phillip Sime, Meagan (Ryan) Conrad, and Shelby Brudos; three great-grandchildren, Gander Conrad, Graham Conrad, and Griffin Conrad.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gerald Brudos; his sister, Elmina Vangen; an infant son, Steven; a granddaughter, Stephanie Haakenson; and Marilyn Carder, his partner for 35 years.

Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Thank you to the people at Fairhaven, where Norman had resided for the last five years. The staff was the best and he was happy there. Thank you to the medical staff at Vernon Memorial Hospital, for all they have done for him with kindness and compassion. Thank you to Vernon Manor, for the great care in his last days. Thank you for Betsy, the hospice nurse, who spent a short time with him, but was truly a blessing.