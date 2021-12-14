Menu
Norman F. Malzacher
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Norman F. Malzacher

Norman F. Malzacher, 92, died on Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born on November 9, 1929 in La Crosse to John and Caroline (Koenen) Malzacher. He married Lillian Knudtson on November 14, 1940 in St. Joseph's Ridge. Norman enjoyed collecting old tractors.

In addition to his wife Lillian of 71 years, he is survived by four children: Patricia Malzacher, Michael (Anna) Malzacher, Sheryl (Jerry) Benish, and James (Csilla) Malzacher; sixteen grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Dennis Malzacher; and two brothers: Lawrence, and Donald Malzacher.

A private family graveside service will be held in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 14, 2021.
Norman, I didn’t know you but I do know you raised an amazing son Jimmy! ( my work bestie). My condolences to your entire family during this difficult time! May you rest in peace! XO
Sue Hennessy
December 25, 2021
Norm was a wonderful neighbor (Lil too) for my 28 years on the block.
Betsy Fowler
Neighbor
December 19, 2021
Aunt Lil and family ,Sending you my deepest condolences. Uncle Nub was very special to me and my Mom. I am so happy I got to spend time with him when I was in Wis. God Bless you all. He will forever be in our hearts.
Paula -Falkowski
Family
December 18, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. With love and friendship, Rob and Diane Reinhart
Diane Reinhart
Friend
December 15, 2021
Grandma, Aunt Patty, Uncle Mike, Aunt Sherry, and Uncle Jim: big hugs to you all. I wish I could be there. Love you!
Craig Malzacher
Grandchild
December 15, 2021
Lil I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Donna Warren
Friend
December 15, 2021
Lil and Family; i just wanted to extend my sympathies. I use to work with you Lil when I was in New Life Office but I do hope memories that you have shared all 71 years will give you peace. He had a wonderful wife. Im sorry and my thoughts are with you♡
Debbie Seidel
Acquaintance
December 14, 2021
Lil and family, we saw Norm at Mass often, sometimes at BSP and also at the Cathedral. A nice quiet man with a great wife and wonderful children. My prayers and sympathy, Marilyn Finn
Marilyn finn
December 14, 2021
Rest easy Uncle Nub
Sue Johnson
Family
December 14, 2021
My prayers and sympathy. Dennis and I graduated from Aquinas High School in 1969.
Richard Dungar
Friend
December 14, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you all.
Stacy Trisler
Friend
December 14, 2021
So sorry to hear about Norman's passing. Our son Thomas was so glad to meet Norman at his 2016 graduation party at Justin Trails.
Ray Malzacher
Family
December 13, 2021
