Norman 'Norm' J. Page
HOLMEN -- Norman "Norm" J. Page, 90, of Holmen went to be with his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, after a long and blessed life. He was born April 7, 1930, in Wauwatosa, Wis., and born again June 5, 1972. A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, N1137 Bloomer Mill Rd., La Crosse. Masks and social distancing requested. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Norm's full obituary can be found at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral home website: www.schumacher-kish.com.