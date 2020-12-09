Menu
Norman J. "Norm" Page
Norman 'Norm' J. Page

HOLMEN -- Norman "Norm" J. Page, 90, of Holmen went to be with his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, after a long and blessed life. He was born April 7, 1930, in Wauwatosa, Wis., and born again June 5, 1972. A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, N1137 Bloomer Mill Rd., La Crosse. Masks and social distancing requested. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Norm's full obituary can be found at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral home website: www.schumacher-kish.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mormon Coulee Memorial Park
N1137 Bloomer Mill Rd, La Crosse, WI
Norms double AMEN will be missed in the assembly and, what a great encouraging gift he had, I'll never forget his smile and, spiritual joy, norm had the interest of others in view, our loss is heavens gain; He always told me to mention the "blood " when I preached the gospel!!, see you soon brother
David Osborne
Friend
December 12, 2020
Sending warm sympathy to Arla and her family at this sad time of earthly loss, We KNOW it is better for him up in GLORY with His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, but he will be missed down here with his warm smile of greeting. I know he loved his food, flowers, and people in general, and was so kind to the children. May you be comforted with the Special Memories you have and each of share of his life.
Charleen Studnicka
Friend
December 11, 2020
condolences extended
Mitch Halverson
Friend
December 11, 2020
Very sorry to hear about your loss. Norm was truly one of a kind
our deepest sympathies to you and your family
Matt Thoftne
Friend
December 10, 2020
Aunt Arla, I was so sorry to hear about Norm. I am sure that he is in heaven and hopefully enjoying the songs of the angels. My prayers will be with you but I will not be able to come down for the service. Love to you, Sharon.
Sharon Warwick
Family
December 10, 2020
My sympathies to you Steve, and the rest of the family.
Brenda Bell Johnson
Friend
December 10, 2020
Auntie Arla, our prayers are with you. I will always cherish Uncle Norm and yours’ phone calls checking in on me and seeing how I was doing. Also, that great couple of days Knute and I got to spend with the four of you. God bless.
Aaron & Karen Warwick
Family
December 9, 2020
Always keep the happy memories close and when you need to cry do it, it is all part of the healing, God is with you on this journey!
Mary Ann Brudos
Family
December 9, 2020
Arla my deepest sympathies to you and your family. Such fond memories of you both and your family.
Tamie Hansen
Friend
December 9, 2020
