Sending warm sympathy to Arla and her family at this sad time of earthly loss, We KNOW it is better for him up in GLORY with His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, but he will be missed down here with his warm smile of greeting. I know he loved his food, flowers, and people in general, and was so kind to the children. May you be comforted with the Special Memories you have and each of share of his life.

Charleen Studnicka Friend December 11, 2020