Orlin Clark
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coulee Region Cremation Group
133 Mason St
Onalaska, WI

Orlin Clark

Orlin Clark lost his heroic fight against prostate cancer on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, with his family by his side at Gundersen Health System.

Orlin was born in Ontario, Wisconsin, on October 28, 1945, to Richard and Ruby Clark. He met his wife and love of his life, Ginny, at the Ontario Community Hall at a wedding dance; they celebrated 55 years of their marriage on October 16, 2020. Orlin earned an associate degree from Western Wisconsin Technical College in electronics, and then joined the U.S. Army National Guard and served from 1965-1972. He then put his degree to work selling copy machines at Tri-State Business Machines in La Crosse. Eventually, he changed direction and became president of the new Home Savings and Loan branch office in Onalaska. Orlin continued working with mortgages and lending for many years, while also following his passion for off-roading. He and Ginny started Midwest Off-Road Center in1976 until he sold it. He later owned and operated Rivers n Roads from 1990-1999. Orlin worked until his illness prevented him, and eventually retired from his made-to-fit job with forklift equipment sales for Bernie's Equipment, where he also taught classes about forklift safety.

Besides being a great husband and great father, Orlin was a leader. He was kind to everyone. He was a rare combination: genuine, ethical, compassionate, and fair. People were always drawn to his charisma and friendly, easy-going nature. He could remember details about people because he listened. He read the newspaper voraciously and knew at least a little about everything. He offered advice to anyone, and if he didn't know the answer, he probably knew a guy.

Orlin was instrumental in getting motorsports to the point they are today. He and Ginny have been significant contributors to the four-wheel-drive scene in the midwest over the last forty-five years. There is living proof of Orlin's influence as his contributions remain.

Preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Ruby (Hayter) Clark, sister Geneice (Clark) Elmer, and brother-in-law William Schaefer.

Survived by his wife, Ginny Clark (Virginia Kuderer), his son David (Tami Lehmann) Clark, his daughter Amy (Clark) Olmsted (Jim); grandchildren: Hunter Clark, Parker Clark, Cole Olmsted, Annabelle Olmsted, and Charlie Olmsted; in-laws Henry Kuderer, (Jeanne Carpenter), Eugene (Joan) Kuderer, Ida Schaefer (Pete VanBeck), David Elmer; aunts, uncles, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life for Orlin will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Onalaska American Legion Post 336 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. To view the full obituary and share condolences, please visit www.couleecremation.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Onalaska American Legion Post 336
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Coulee Region Cremation Group
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Met Orlin at the old River City 4 Wheelers Club. An honest, funny easy going person who had a welcoming personality. He loved his Jeep.
Ronald Walker
Other
July 5, 2021
With our deepest sadness we say good bye to a great heart .... We will deeply Miss Orlan at our mud bog races! Payers to Jenny and all his family as they morn their loss. God Bless
Randy,Kim,Tanya Goss
Friend
June 28, 2021
Minnesota Go-4 Wheelers
June 27, 2021
