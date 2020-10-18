Menu
Orville J. Stendahl

CHASEBURG -- Orville J. Stendahl, 93, of rural Chaseburg died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Masks are required. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Memorials may be given to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. To view a complete obituary and to leave a condolence visit selandsfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Seland Funeral Home
204 Central Ave, Coon Valley, WI 54623
Oct
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Coon Valley Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by:
Seland Funeral Home
