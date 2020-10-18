Orville J. Stendahl

CHASEBURG -- Orville J. Stendahl, 93, of rural Chaseburg died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Masks are required. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Memorials may be given to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. To view a complete obituary and to leave a condolence visit selandsfuneralhome.com.