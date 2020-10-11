Pamela Jean Steele Tischer

ONALASKA -- Pamela Jean Steele Tischer, 60, of Onalaska, peacefully passed away after her courageous battle with cancer Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born Dec. 31, 1959, in Albert Lea, Minn., to Robert and Gladys (Haugland) Steele, and she graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1977. On June 6, 1987, she married Richard (Rick) Tischer at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester, Minn.

Pamela held many different positions over the course of her life, from a salon receptionist to a business owner, but most importantly a stay-at-home mother. She enjoyed RV travel, fishing, motorcycle riding with her husband, gardening, and scrap-booking. She had a love for travel with a particular fondness for visiting Eagle Lake in Canada, where the family has been vacationing for the last 20 years. Above all, she loved and found the most joy in the time spent with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Rick; three children, Brooke (Jimmy) Olson Blair of Arlington, Mass., Nicole (Colin) Untiedt of Lakeville, Minn., and Michelle Tischer of Onalaska; two stepchildren, Jennifer (Jaramie) Schoepp of West Fargo, N.D., and Jeremy Tischer of Cross Plains, Wis.; eight grandchildren, Ashleigh, Madison, Isabella, Tanner, Dylan, Adeline, Elowen, and Bennett; two sisters, Barbara (Jim) Erickson and Tamara (Tom) Westby; and father-in-law, Lawrence Tischer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Robert and Gladys; mother-in-law, Marilyn; and her beloved dachshund, Sprocket.

A private family funeral service will be held at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home. Pastor Tim Duesenberg will officiate. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date, when social distancing and health restrictions allow. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University. www.tischbraintumorcenter.duke.edu/memorial-and-honor-gifts.